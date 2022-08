In the case of switching the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region) to the Russian power system, the power transmission lines for its connection may be cut off by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The president of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company Petro Kotin said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I think it will be the right decision from Ukraine's point of view - to cut off the lines they are going to connect. I think our Armed Forces will be ready to do it if the need arises," he said.

Kotin noted that the Russian invaders plan to disconnect the Zaporizhzhia NPP from the Ukrainian power system and switch to the lines that are connecting Crimea.

"The Russians have long toyed with the idea of ​​switching the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Crimea. To do this, it is necessary to completely disconnect the station from the Ukrainian power system and switch to the lines that connect Crimea - this is a substation in Dzhankoi, with the Kakhovska station, and it will be connected to the Zaporizhzhia station. For this, it is necessary to disconnect the entire occupied south. And then they will be able to do it on the condition that the Zaporizhzhia NPP will be disconnected from the Ukrainian energy system," he noted.

According to Kotin, Russian troops are firing at the Zaporizhzhia NPP communication lines to disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian power system, while three lines have already been damaged and as a result the Zaporizhzhia NPP was left on one line.

At the same time, Energoatom is preparing to repair all the damage.

"They handed over a special switching program to the Zaporizhzhia NPP for the supply of voltage for the needs of the Zaporizhzhia NPP from the 330 kV Dzhankoi substation. It is necessary for electrical engineers to carry out the relevant work and it is all written in it. They completely disconnect the Zaporizhzhia station from the Ukrainian power system and the entire south, and then gradually from Dzhankoi they begin to feed everything back already on the Russian frequency - to Kakhovka and then to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Then the Zaporizhzhia station can be started, and it will no longer be possible to include it in the Ukrainian energy system, since it will be on the Russian frequency. And the prerequisite for the implementation of this program is that there it is written - there is heavy damage as a result of the shelling of the lines of communication between the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the Ukrainian power system," Kotin said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the heads of the foreign ministries of the G7 countries (USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) demand that Russia immediately return control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine and allow employees of the International Atomic Energy Agency of Energy (IAEA) to all nuclear installations in Ukraine.

Earlier, Zaporizhzhia NPP shut down power unit No. 4 after damage to power transmission lines.