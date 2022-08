High-voltage transmission lines leading from Zaporizhzhia NPP to Crimea start to fall in Kherson region

On Thursday night, an accident occurred on the high-voltage transmission line in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region.

Adviser to Head of the Internal Affairs Ministry Anton Herashchenko announced this on Telegram in the morning of August 11.

"This night, high-voltage transmission lines leading from the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the occupied Crimea "accidentally" began to fall. Coincidence? I don't think so," Herashchenko wrote.

In turn, the [email protected] Kherson Telegram channel clarifies that a high-voltage pole has fallen on the road leading to the village of Chaplynka, near the village of Novokamiyanka in Kakhovka district.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the heads of the G7 foreign ministries (G7: USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Japan) demand that Russia immediately return control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine and allow employees of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to all nuclear installations in Ukraine.

Earlier, the Zaporizhzhia NPP shut down power unit 4 after damage to power transmission lines.