The heads of the ministries of foreign affairs of the G7 (USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) demand the immediate return of control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine and the admission of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) employees to all nuclear installations in country.

This is stated in the statement of the G7 foreign ministers in support of the IAEA's efforts to promote nuclear safety and security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian Federation must immediately withdraw its troops from under the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine and respect the territory and sovereignty of Ukraine. In this context, we demand that Russia immediately return full control to its rightful sovereign owner - Ukraine, over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as well as over all nuclear facilities within Ukraine's internationally recognized borders to ensure their safe and reliable operation. Ukrainian personnel servicing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant must be able to perform their duties without threats or pressure. It is Russia's continued control over the plant that endangers the region," the text of the statement reads.

The heads of foreign ministries emphasized that they welcome and support the efforts of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to strengthen nuclear security in Ukraine.

"Against this background, we emphasize the importance of facilitating the mission of IAEA experts at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to resolve nuclear safety and safeguards issues in a manner that respects Ukraine's full sovereignty over its territory and infrastructure... IAEA staff must have safe and unhindered access to all nuclear installations in Ukraine and communicate directly and without interference with the Ukrainian personnel responsible for the operation of these installations," the G7 emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP will lead to radiation contamination of three NATO countries and the Black Sea.