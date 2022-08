Russia Blackmailing The Whole World With Statements About Its Readiness To Blow Up Zaporizhzhia NPP , Which Is

The Russian invaders are blackmailing the whole world with statements about mining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and readiness to blow it up. This is stated in the message of Energoatom.

Energoatom stated that the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Major General Valery Vasiliev, who now commands the garrison of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, told his soldiers that "there will be either Russian land or a scorched desert."

The Ukrainian authority quoted the Russian general.

"As you know, we mined all the important objects of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. And we do not hide this from the enemy. We warned them. The enemy knows that the plant will be either Russian or will not belong to anyone. We are ready for the consequences of this step. And you, liberating soldiers, you must understand that we have no other way. And if there is the most severe order - we must fulfill it with honor!" Vasiliev said.

According to Energoatom, Ukrainian intelligence has information about the mining of power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russian troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops damaged a nuclear fuel storage facility at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and injured a station employee.

On August 6, Yana Dabizha, head of Energodar city council affairs, announced on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon that Russian troops fired at the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On Friday, August 5, the Russian occupying forces twice shelled the territory of the NPP.