A staff member displays a mobile phone screen film that can generate 3D vision with phone applications. Photo by Xinhua/Ren Chao.

A staff member displays a mobile phone screen film that can generate 3D vision with phone applications. Photo by Xinhua/Ren Chao.

The number of 5G mobile users in China had reached 428 mln, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

As of the end of May, the country had launched 1.7 mln 5G base stations, the MIIT said in a statement.

The improved network infrastructure has laid a solid foundation for the development of the digital economy, the ministry said, adding that 5G technology has been widely applied in all walks of life, boosting the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry.

Going forward, the ministry is committed to further consolidating the 5G industrial foundations while advancing 5G network construction and promoting the development of 5G applications, it said.