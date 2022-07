A worker is seen at a textile factory in Shishi City of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Photo by Zhou Yi/Xinhua.

China's exports of textile and apparel maintained growth momentum in the first five months of the year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Textile and apparel exports rose 11.2% year on year to $125.1 bln from January to May, the data showed.

In breakdown, textile exports reached $62.9 bln, surging by 12.1% from a year ago, and apparel exports were $62.2 bln, up 10.2% year on year.

During this period, the added value of textile firms with annual operating revenue of at least ¥20 mln (about $2.99 mln) climbed 1.5% year on year while the operating revenue of the aforementioned firms increased by 7.1% from the same period a year ago.