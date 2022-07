China to see 520 mln railway trips during upcoming summer travel rush

Train G601 departs from Beijing Fengtai Railway Station in Beijing, capital of ChinaPhoto by Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin.

China is expected to see 520 mln railway trips during the upcoming summer travel rush that will kick off, according to the country's railway operator. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

This year's summer travel rush will last for 62 days from July to Aug. 31, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

A total of 10 mln passenger trips are expected to be made on peak days during the period, the railway operator said.

The summer travel rush is usually a busy season for China's railway system as college students return home and transport demand from family visits and travel soars.