Ukraine Must Be Allowed To Strike Military Sites In Russia, Crimea And Belarus - U.S. Senior Policy Advisor

Paul Massaro, senior policy advisor for the U.S. Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (Helsinki Commission) said that Ukraine must be allowed to strike military sites in occupied Belarus, occupied Crimea, and Russia. The official wrote about this on his Twitter page on July 10.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 26, UK Secretary of State for the Armed Forces James Heappey said that Ukraine could "completely legitimately" attack targets in Russia.

On April 28, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that Ukraine itself will decide whether to strike at the territory of the enemy and noted that in order to protect Ukraine the Armed Forces of Ukraine can hit the warehouses and bases of Russia.

Also on April 28, the head of the British Ministry of Defense, Ben Wallace, said that military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation can be legitimate targets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in accordance with international law.

At the same time, on June 28, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that the Third World War could begin in the world if Ukraine joins NATO and tries to return the occupied Crimea.