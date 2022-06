The Silpo supermarket chain has delivered 300 tons of iodized salt from the Artemsil state enterprise (Soledar, Donetsk region) to the chain's warehouses.

Silpo has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Silpo supermarket chain delivered 300 tons of iodized salt from the Artemsil enterprise. Today, the salt was delivered by rail to the network's warehouses, and in the coming days it will already be on the shelves. Salt from the largest Ukrainian manufacturer began to disappear from the shelves back in April due to active hostilities near the mines in Donetsk region. However, Silpo managed to find the company's stocks to offer to guests in supermarkets. In addition to branded Ukrainian-made salt, Silpo delivered Kujawska salt and Solino salt from Poland in the last month. Supplies of TM "Sosalt" salt from Italy also continue," the statement says.

In June, Silpo imports 200 tons of salt from producers from Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Silpo plans monthly deliveries of 200 tons of salt to its stores, including from Poland, Romania and Turkey.

Earlier, due to the invasion of Russia and hostilities in the territory of Donetsk region, the Artemsil state enterprise stopped.

Fozzy Group unites Silpo supermarket chain, Fora convenience stores, Fozzy wholesale hypermarkets, Thrash!

According to the register of legal entities and individuals-entrepreneurs, the ultimate beneficiary of the corporation is Volodymyr Kostelman.