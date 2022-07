Russia Said That Main Condition For Annexation Of Occupied Territories Is "Referendum"

In Russia, they said that they would consider the issue of annexation of the occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions after "referendums" were held there.

This was stated by the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko, SenatInform reports.

She assures that the inhabitants of the occupied territories of Ukraine "will themselves decide the issue of the status of these territories."

"Russia will respect their will... The Federation Council will consider the issue of their annexation to Russia, if the appropriate referendums take place," said the Federation Council chairperson.

She assured that Russian politicians actively travel to the occupied territories, and recalled that a number of regions of the Russian Federation took "patronage" of the occupied Ukrainian settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, British intelligence assumes that the Russian Federation will decide on a "referendum" in occupied Kherson.

According to Andriushchenko, the invaders have set a date for a referendum on the annexation of Donetsk region.

The Administration of the President of the Russian Federation wants the accomplices of the invaders in Donbas to be ready to hold illegal "referendums" by August.