Cabinet To Declare Illegal Russian Passports Assigned To Ukrainians In Donbas

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to declare illegal the passports of the Russian Federation assigned to the Ukrainians living in the occupied territories of Donbas.

Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, he said the Government would request Ukraine’s partner countries to not recognize the said passports during border crossing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin simplified the procedure of receiving Russian citizenship for the residents of the occupied territories of Donbas.

After the step of the Russian President, the United Nations Security Council had a meeting on April 25.

A total of five countries of the European Union in the UN Security Council, in particular, Belgium, France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom joined by former members of the UN Security Council, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden, are expecting the Russian Federation to abstain from the actions threatening to implementation of the Minsk agreements.