The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to create conditions for a counteroffensive on Kherson. They attacked the positions of the invaders in the area of ​​the international airport near Chornobayivka.

This is stated in the summary of the military situation from the Institute for the Study of War.

They also reported that the Russian Ministry of Defense had daily announced territorial "works" since February 24, but on July 6, for the first time in 133 days of the war, there were no statements or assessments - this indicates that the Russians took an "operational pause."

Moreover, the RF Ministry of Defense has not claimed any new territory or movement of ground forces since the encirclement of Lysychansk on 3 July.

It is noted that at the same time on July 6, Russian troops still carried out limited and unsuccessful ground attacks in all directions. Such attempts are consistent with the Russian operational pause, which does not mean and does not require a complete cessation of active hostilities. Russian forces are likely to limit themselves to relatively small offensive operations in an attempt to create conditions for larger offensive operations and restore the necessary combat power. At this time, the Kremlin is reportedly preparing the Russian economy for a protracted war in Ukraine.

Russian troops carried out offensive operations to the north-west and east of Sloviyansk, continued to move west in the direction of Siversk from the border of Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Russians also attempted to advance on Bakhmut from the south, making limited ground attacks north of Kharkiv.

Russian troops conducted an unsuccessful ground assault in the northwest of Kherson region.

The ISW also writes that Russian troops may form a new military unit in Mulino, Nizhny Novgorod oblast.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on July 2, the General Staff of the AFU announced that the leadership of the Russian invaders in Kherson region is hiring more and more guards to move around the region due to the growing resistance of the population.

On June 30, the AFU liberated the village of Potiomkyne in Kherson region.