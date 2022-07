Since the beginning of the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine on February 24, 1,000 women have voluntarily mobilized. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From 2014 to the present day, not a single woman has been forcibly mobilized. From February 24 to the present day, about 1,000 women have been mobilized in our country. These are those who voluntarily came and declared their desire to be mobilized," Maliar said.

Regarding the military registration of women, Maliar noted that as of now, no changes are planned.

"It is not about mandatory registration. Additionally, something will be finalized on this issue. The General Staff will report on this," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Maliar said that to date the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not need to mobilize women, there are no restrictions on the departure of women and the possibility of such a restriction is not discussed. She stressed that this information is as of now, but from the point of view of the dynamics and development of the war, there can be no forecasts.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov said that about 1 million Ukrainians are learning combat and military experience.

The Verkhovna Rada extended the general mobilization from May 25 for 90 days, that is, until August 23.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense stated that the mobilization in Ukraine will continue as long as necessary to resupply all the units that defend the state from Russian aggression.