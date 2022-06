Advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksii Arestovych has said that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) managed to free the village of Kyselivka, which is located only 15 kilometers from the temporarily occupied Kherson.

He stated this in an interview with Russian journalist Mark Feigin.

According to him, now artillery duels, as well as tactical actions, are taking place in the Kherson direction between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders.

"The only thing is that our tactical actions have advanced sharply towards the Mykolaiv-Kherson highway. And Kyselivka is already considered ours," Arestovych said.

He believes that this is a significant advance for the Ukrainian military, because this settlement is located only 15 kilometers from Kherson occupied by the Russians.

We will remind, on June 14, the adviser to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Serhii Khlan said that in some areas of the front, Ukrainian forces approached Kherson for 20 kilometers.

And yesterday, June 20, he said that the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine threw the Russians from the first line of defense near Kherson, forcing them to move to the lines closer to the regional center.

We also wrote that according to analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian partisans prevent Russians from strengthening over the occupied territories.