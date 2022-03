Russia switched to using more destructive artillery due to offensive failures.

Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President, member of the negotiating delegation Mykhailo Podoliak wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Because of the failures in the offensive, the Russian Federation switched to more destructive artillery: the Kinzhal and Bastion systems are used in peaceful cities,” he wrote.

Podoliak also noted that Russia is panickingly looking for manpower reserves - it is pulling everything from the Pacific direction and continues to persuade the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces stated that there were signs of Belarus preparing for a direct invasion of the territory of Ukraine.