3 Russian Missiles Destroy Oil Depot In Dnipropetrovsk Region. There Are Victims

On Saturday, June 18, the Russian invaders fired missiles at the Novomoskovsk district of Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out at the oil depot. There are victims.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on his Telegram channel.

"We have "hits" again. In the Novomoskovsk district. Three rockets destroyed the oil depot. There is a huge fire," Reznichenko wrote.

He added that three people were injured. They were hospitalized with burns.

As of 10:07 p.m., the number of victims had risen to 11. One of the victims is in serious condition.

Rescuers continue to extinguish the fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, June 18, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. There is destruction and casualties.

On the night of Friday, June 10, the Russian invaders fired at Dnipropetrovsk region, and in the morning launched a missile attack on the Dnipro district. One person was wounded.

On June 2, Dnipropetrovsk region was fired upon by artillery, children were wounded.

Earlier, residents of Dnipropetrovsk region were warned about the approach of the invaders.

Also, the Russian military fired at the Zelenodolsk community (Dnipropetrovsk region) from the Uragan multiple launch rocket systems.