Defense Minister Andrii Taran does not exclude the possibility of purchasing an Iron Dome anti-missile defense system.

The press service of the Defense Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During a conversation with media representatives, Andrii Taran said that last year the Ministry of Defense began certain actions to create an anti-missile defense of Ukraine. According to him, the events in Israel showed the relevance of the anti-missile defense system. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine did not rule out the possibility of acquiring something like an Iron Dome and to ensure the anti-missile defense of our state," the statement reads.

It is noted that Taran, together with the Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleh Uruskyi, made working trips to PrJSC AvtoKrAZ and OJSC Motor Sich.

Besides, Taran brought to Zaporizhia on Motor Sich an order for the Armed Forces of Ukraine on introduction of metal rotor blades for Mi-24 helicopters.

It is noted that, in the interests of the Ministry of Defense, Motor Sich fulfills contracts for a state defense order worth more than UAH 1.5 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 13, the Ministry of Defense introduced the Leleka drone.

