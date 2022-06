Russian occupation forces will invade Poland if Ukraine, together with its allies, fails to stop them, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said this in an interview with the Polish TV channel Polsat News on Wednesday, June 15.

Reznikov said that Ukrainians would stubbornly resist Russian aggression, since the occupiers had already failed to capture the country in 72 hours. The Minister of Defense stressed that it is important for the allies not to give up, because Ukraine will not get tired of resisting Russia.

“If Ukraine does not stop the Russians with your help, the Russians will come to you. Your boys and girls do not die at the front. Today we are paying with our blood for being able to speak in a free Warsaw,” Reznikov said.

The Minister thanked Poland for its help and said that the supply of Western equipment, including the Polish Krab howitzer, helps to reduce the number of casualties.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 7, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the signing of one of the largest arms export contracts to Ukraine in the last thirty years.

On June 15, Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said it was important for the West to prevent "war fatigue" in Ukraine.

On June 9, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced the readiness of the Polish self-propelled artillery mounts Krab to carry out combat missions at the front.