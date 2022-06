Turkey is among the countries buying grain that Russia stole from Ukraine. Vasyl Bodnar, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, stated this, Reuters reports.

He also sought help from Turkish authorities and Interpol in investigating who was involved in the transit of grain through Turkish waters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dmytro Kuleba urged the countries of the world not to buy stolen Ukrainian grain from Russia.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine is negotiating the creation of the Organization of Grain Exporting Countries.

The UN Secretary General said that the war in Ukraine threatens with world hunger.