Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the start of a new anti-terrorist operation in Syria. This was reported by the Turkish agency Anadolu Agency on Wednesday, June 1.

Erdogan spoke at a meeting of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

"We are entering a new phase of our decision to establish a 30km safe zone (Syria). We are clearing Tel Rifaat and Manbij of terrorists," the Turkish President said.

Erdogan said that in the future, after clearing the northern side, the Turkish army will deal with other border regions of Syria.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of May 18, there are about 4 million refugees from Syria in Turkey.

On May 13, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that the Russian Federation wants to sit down at the negotiating table and conclude a big deal not only with Ukraine, but also with the West.

In April, the Russian Federation expressed dissatisfaction with Turkey over the sale of Bayraktar TB2 drones to Ukraine.