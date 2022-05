Rada Allows Territorial Defense To Carry Out Tasks In Areas Of Warfare

The Verkhovna Rada provided an opportunity for territorial defense to carry out tasks in areas of military (combat) operations.

A total of 338 MPs voted for the adoption of bill 6521, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill provides for the expansion of the tasks of territorial defense.

Previously, the territorial defense performed tasks within the territory of the corresponding territorial community.

According to the bill, the tasks of territorial defense are carried out throughout the territory of Ukraine, including areas of military (combat) operations, including the occupied territories.

The decision to fulfill the tasks by territorial defense in the areas of military (combat) operations is made by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on January 27, the Verkhovna Rada allowed the defense volunteers to use MANPADS and anti-tank missile systems.

6 Members of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction propose the parliament allow the fighters of the territorial defense to keep weapons at home.