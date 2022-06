Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg has confirmed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to the NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June.

He said this at a briefing on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In two weeks, Allies will meet for a historic and transformative Summit in Madrid. And take decisions to keep NATO strong in a more dangerous world. Tonight we had an excellent discussion on our preparations. Including on the need to continue our strong support for Ukraine.

Both in the short term. But also over the longer term. And I look forward to welcoming President Zelenskyy to address NATO leaders at our Summit in Madrid. In response to Russia’s invasion, we have reinforced our ability to protect and defend every inch of NATO Allied territory. In Madrid, we will take the next steps. And agree a major strengthening of our posture,” he said.

The NATO summit will take place in Madrid on June 29-30.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported that he did not have high expectations from the NATO summit in Madrid, and his realistic expectation from the meeting is that "a miracle will happen there."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NATO will not be able to accept Finland and Sweden into the Alliance at the upcoming summit in June.

On May 18, Finland and Sweden officially applied for NATO membership.

This decision was made by the authorities of both countries against the background of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Previously, both countries adhered to neutral status.