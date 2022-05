Ukrainian troops, unlike Russian ones, are very brave, have a strong motivation and strongly defend themselves, said Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg. This was reported by the German edition of Welt on Saturday, May 7.

Stoltenberg said that the Russian troops will act more fiercely and are going to destroy vital infrastructure and residential areas in Ukraine, but so far their offensive in the Donbas is not gaining momentum, because Ukrainian troops are vigorously defending themselves.

"We see a sharp contrast between Russian and Ukrainian troops: Ukrainian troops are brave and know what they are fighting for. Russian troops suffer from poor leadership, low morale and many do not know what they are fighting for. Ukraine must win this war because it protects its country," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

Stoltenberg pointed out that the war in Ukraine could last for years, therefore the Armed Forces of Ukraine should switch to modern Western weapons: "This is the only way Kyiv will be able to successfully repel the Russian invasion in the long term," the NATO Secretary General said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 7, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia does not intend to use nuclear weapons yet, despite its threats.

The NATO Military Committee will hold a meeting of the commanders-in-chief of the defense forces of the countries of the alliance on May 19 in Brussels (Belgium) with the participation of Ukraine.

At the same time, some foreign military experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing their society for a war with NATO.