Russia does not intend to use nuclear weapons yet, despite its threats.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated this, European Pravda reports.

"We hear the threatening nuclear rhetoric of the Russian leadership. It's irresponsible and rash. Nuclear war cannot be won and should never be waged, including in Russia. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine on February 24, NATO has not experienced any changes in Russia's nuclear strategy," Stoltenberg said.

He stressed that NATO does not see signs of this.

He also recalled that NATO has the right to help Ukraine, and Ukraine has the right to defend itself. NATO sees its task in minimizing the risks of using nuclear weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin said that if Russia strikes a nuclear strike, it will be a blow in response.

Recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also recalled nuclear weapons.

Recall, on April 20, CNN, citing unnamed officials of the U.S. Department of Defense, reported that the U.S. military does not yet see a threat of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia.

And on April 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the world community to be ready for Putin to decide on the use of nuclear weapons.