RegioJet (Czech Republic) launches a regular railway connection between Prague, Lviv and Kyiv from June 11.

This is stated in the message of Radio Prague International, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The RegioJet carrier launches on Saturday, June 11, a regular railway connection between Prague, Lviv and Kyiv. It thus repeats the route of humanitarian trains departing from Prague to Przemysl in the southeast of Poland. The city, which is located on the border with Ukraine, has received refugees and humanitarian aid since the beginning of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Passengers will be able to use this opportunity without restrictions," the statement says.

According to the report, for holders of Ukrainian passports, a ticket from Prague to Lviv will cost CZK 229 kronor (EUR 9), and to Kyiv - CZK 639 kronor (about EUR 25).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, most of the trains of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company operating from the western regions of Ukraine to Kyiv were more than 95% full.

RegioJet is the leading train operator in the rail services market on an open infrastructure access basis in Central Europe.