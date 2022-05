On the night of Tuesday, May 17, air defense units of the Air Command "West" shot down 3 cruise missiles in Lviv region.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"On May 17, at midnight, the enemy launched a missile attack on infrastructure facilities in Lviv region. 3 cruise missiles were destroyed by air defense units of the West Air Force. According to available information, they attacked Lviv region from the southeast with sea-based cruise missiles," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Tuesday night, the invaders launched a missile attack on the infrastructure facility of the regional branch of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company "Lviv Railway" in the Yavorivskyi district of Lviv region.

Also on the night of Tuesday, May 17, the Ukrainian military shot down a cruise missile over Mykolaiv region, which was launched to the west of the country.

In the meantime, on the morning of Tuesday, May 17, a missile attack was carried out on the village of Desna in Chernihiv region. There are killed and injured.