The RegioJet Company (the Czech Republic) has launched bus-train routes from Mukachevo and Uzhgorod (Zakarpattia region, Ukraine) to Prague, the capital city of the Czech Republic.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the trip by bus from Mukachevo to Kosice (the Czech Republic) will take 3 hours and 30 minutes and the trip by bus from Uzhgorod to Kosice will take 2 hours and 10 minutes.

In Kosice travelers will take a train of the RegioJet Company. The trip by the train to Prague will take 7 hours and 17 minutes.

The tickets are available for UAH 150.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, FlixBus company (Germany) opened bus services from Poland and the Czech Republic to Ukraine from July 24, 2017.