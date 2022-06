The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repulsed the assault by the Russian military on 4 settlements in the Donbas.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders actively use operational-tactical and army aviation.

Enemy units tried to conduct assault operations in the direction of the settlements of Nyrkove and Mykolaivka.

"Ukrainian soldiers inflicted fire damage. The occupiers withdrew with losses," the General Staff noted.

The enemy also tried to conduct reconnaissance by fire in the direction of the settlements of Nahirne and Berestove, but was rebuffed and withdrew.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders are unsuccessfully trying to establish full control over Sievierodonetsk.

Up to 30 battalion tactical groups of the Russian military are fighting in the Slobozhanshchyna direction.

As of the morning of the 107th day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the invaders lost 31,900 personnel and 1,409 tanks.

Due to heavy losses in Kharkiv region, a unit of the invaders refused to fight in full force.