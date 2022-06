The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated the village of Blahodatne, which is located 15 km from Kherson, from the Russian occupation forces. War correspondent Roman Bochkala reported this on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, June 8.

"In Kherson region, in the process of a counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Blahodatne. The city of Kherson is only 15 km away. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" wrote the journalist.

Bochkala did not provide further details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 8, when the enemy tried to advance in the direction of the village of Ustynivka, the Ukrainian military threw back the invaders. Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions repulsed 11 enemy attacks, destroyed three tanks, five artillery systems, two armored vehicles, 13 vehicles and three enemy ammunition depots.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, the Russian army has lost 31,500 soldiers, 1,393 tanks and 703 artillery systems.