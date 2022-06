Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the line of contact in Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past day repelled seven attacks of the Russian occupation forces.

This is stated in the morning summary by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, the air defense units of the Ukrainian troops in Donbas destroyed six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Orlan-10 type.

As earlier reported, yesterday, the General Staff reported that in Donbas in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Berestove, Russian occupation troops suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment.

It is also reported that, according to the Command, as of Tuesday, June 8, the loss of Russian troops since the start of a full-scale invasion in Ukraine had increased by 150 to 31,500.

Over the entire period of the war against Ukraine, the Russian army lost about 5,000 units of ground, air and sea equipment.