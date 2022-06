In Case Of Donbas Seizure, Russia Can Use These Territories To Attack Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro

Deputy head of military intelligence Vadym Skibitskyi has said that Ukraine is inferior to Russia in artillery weapons. He stressed that if Russia achieves its goals in the Donbas, it can use these territories for a new offensive on Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro. He told The Guardian about it.

So, Skibitskyi stressed that if the Russians succeed in the Donbas, they can use these territories for a new offensive on Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro, because Putin's goal is "the whole of Ukraine and more."

He also noted that most of the Russian forces are now in Donbas region and seek to occupy the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

At that, in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, which Russia almost completely occupied, Russian troops dig in and build double, sometimes triple defense lines.

According to Skibitskyi, it will now be harder to recapture these territories back - and that is why Ukraine needs weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense announced the list of necessary weapons.

Meanwhile, the invaders fired at seven settlements of Donetsk region per day.