AFU Liberate More Than 20 Villages In Kherson Region From Side Of Dnipropetrovsk Region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 20 settlements in Kherson region from the side of Dnipropetrovsk region from Russian occupation. The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Hennadii Lahuta announced this on the air of the telethon by on Wednesday, June 1.

Lahuta said that about 50% of the residents of Kherson region left their homes, the remaining people are looking forward to being released from the Russian invaders.

"More than 20 settlements have been liberated from the side of Dnipropetrovsk region, our valiant Armed Forces are moving forward and forward and will gradually liberate Kherson region," the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration stressed.

At that, Lahuta said that every day the invaders take out about 700 trucks with food from Kherson region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 31, military expert Oleh Zhdanov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine went on the offensive in the direction of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, which will create a bridgehead for the liberation of temporarily occupied Kherson.

On May 30, the Russian occupation forces suffered losses and withdrew from the village of Mykolaivka, Kherson region, which led to panic among the servicemen of other units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out counter-offensive actions on the border of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, which forced the Russian invaders to go on the defensive.