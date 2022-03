Armed Forces Of Ukraine Liberate More Than 30 Settlements Of Kyiv Region From Russian Invaders

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 30 settlements in Kyiv region from Russian occupiers since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a video address on Friday, March 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the defense of Kyiv, it was possible to liberate more than 30 settlements of Kyiv region, which were temporarily occupied by the enemy," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the defense of Kyiv has been led by the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The President awarded Syrskyi with Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the 2nd degree.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy signed a decree on awarding state awards to 138 servicemen of the Armed Forces.

On February 24, at about 05:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus.