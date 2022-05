On Saturday, May 28, the Cabinet of Ministers at the initiative of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy, supported the bill on the return of all duties and VAT on imported goods, with the exception of cars and fuel.

Yaroslav Zheleznшak, Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, announced this in a Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers (Ministry of Finance/Ministry of Economy) supported the introduction of a bill on the return of all duties and VAT on imported goods (excluding cars and fuel). It will soon be registered with the Verkhovna Rada from the government," the MP wrote.

On April 6, the law with amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine No. 2142-IX (passed in the Verkhovna Rada as No. 7190) came into force on preferential imports during the war.

According to it, the import of goods to Ukraine is exempt from import duties and VAT for single tax payers of the first and third groups, who pay tax at a rate of 2% of turnover, and a simplified form of customs clearance is also established.

The deputies completely exempted the import of vehicles by citizens and subjects of the simplified system from taxation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 27, registration of tax invoices started in Ukraine.