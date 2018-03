Ukraine Climbs 18 Positions, Ranking 39 Among 115 Countries In Open Budget Index

Ukraine's Current-Account Deficit Makes USD 3.8 Billion In 2017

NBU Raises Discount Rate From 14.5% To 16%

Total State Debt Grows By 0.05% To USD 76.33 Billion In November

World Bank Retains Outlook Of GDP Growth At 3.5% In 2018, 4% In 2019-2020 For Ukraine

2017 Inflation 13.7%

Weighted Average Buckwheat Prices Down 7% To UAH 18.4 Per Kilo November 10 - December 11

NBU: Ukraine's GDP Grows 2% In Q3

Total State Debt Up 0.6% To USD 77 Billion In September

NBU Raises Discount Rate To 13.5% From 12.5% Effective From October 27

August Deflation 0.1%

NBU's International Reserves Up 1.3% To USD 18 Billion In August

Poroshenko Hoping For Disinflation In 2017

Experts Worsen Forecast GDP Growth 0.5 p.p. To 2.4% In 2017 In Consensus Projections Organized By Economy Ministry

GDP Up 4.7% In Q4

World Bank Forecasts Ukraine GDP To Grow 2% In 2017, 3% In 2018-2019

Kubiv Reporting On Economy Ministry Performance 2016, Presenting Work Priorities 2017

NBU Regulates Currency Interventions In New Form

NBU Predicts International Reserves Grow Up To USD 17.2 Billion By 2017 If Receive Next IMF Tranche

European Commission Vice President Dombrovskis Sees Possible Allocation Of EUR 600 Million Macroeconomic Assistance In 2016