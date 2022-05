The American streaming platform Netflix has stopped working in Russia since Friday, May 27. This was announced by a spokesman for the company in a comment to the AFP agency.

The Netflix website and app have been down since Friday. Now, a Netflix spokesperson has confirmed that subscribers no longer have access to the content.

The representative of the platform noted that this is a withdrawal from the Russian market, announced in March. He noted that the company waited until the end of the current billing cycle to disconnect customers.

Netflix is ​​the world's leading streaming platform with 221.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021, but in Russia it was a minor player.

In April, the company told shareholders that it had lost 700,000 users with paid subscriptions as a result of leaving Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Google Play banned Russians from downloading and updating paid apps.

Earlier it was reported that Google stopped selling online advertising in Russia. It is about the search service, YouTube and external partners.

Since March 5, the PayPal payment system has stopped working in Russia.