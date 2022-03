The Ministry of Economy has estimated Ukraine's losses from the Russian invasion at USD 564.9 billion.

First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"USD 564.9 billion. This is the sum of the one-time losses that Ukraine suffered from the Russian invasion. There are at least two ways to calculate them. The first is an estimate of losses from direct destruction, the second is the calculation of losses from the overall impact of hostilities, that is all consequences, including the deterioration of the economic situation in the state, rising unemployment, blocking trade, reducing consumer demand, etc.," she wrote.

According to Svyrydenko, at the moment the structure of destruction is as follows:

- USD 119 billion - loss of infrastructure (almost 8,000 km of roads, dozens of railway stations, airports were destroyed and damaged);

- USD 112 billion - GDP losses in 2022;

- USD 90.5 billion - losses of the civilian population (10 million square meters of housing, 200,000 cars, food supply for five million people);

- USD 80 billion - losses of enterprises and organizations;

- USD 54 billion - loss of direct investment in the Ukrainian economy;

- USD 48 billion - losses of the state budget.

"It should be noted that the numbers change every day, and, unfortunately, they are growing. That is why Ukraine, despite all the obstacles, will seek to recover compensation payments from the aggressor. Both by court decisions and by transferring the frozen assets of Russia to our state. Evil will definitely be punished, and Russia will feel the full burden of its own criminal actions on the territory of Ukraine," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus around 5:00 a.m. on February 24.