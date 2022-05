Poland will simplify control procedures for the import and export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the meeting of Polish Deputy Prime Minister Henryk Kowalczyk and First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, agreements were reached on ways to simplify trade across the Ukrainian-Polish border. The Polish side decided to ensure the work of veterinary and sanitary services in 24/7 mode. To do this, the employees of the relevant services will be transferred to the Ukrainian-Polish border. Control procedures will also be simplified," it says.

In particular, according to the report, laboratory tests can be done not at the border, but in the city of destination, which will significantly reduce the time of crossing the border.

"We have also agreed to remove barriers to trade in animal products, in particular pork. For Ukraine, it is important to ensure the transit of pork, beef and lamb to third countries through the territory of Poland, which requires appropriate veterinary solutions," Svyrydenko said.

She stressed that Ukraine and Poland will more effectively use all modalities for transportation, in particular container transportation through Polish ports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Poland intend to create a joint logistics enterprise to increase the volume of railway traffic of Ukrainian exports to the European Union and to world markets through Europe.

Poland plans to build a "dry port" to increase the throughput of Ukrainian agricultural products.

A "dry port" is an internal terminal directly connected by road or rail to the seaport, it acts as a center for transshipment of sea cargo in domestic directions.