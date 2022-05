Ukraine needs modern long-range weapons, since the Russian occupiers have 20 times more equipment in the Donbas than the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation at the Ukrainian House in Davos on Monday, May 23.

Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military will put pressure on the invaders as much as possible if there are appropriate weapons. The President stressed that in these circumstances, armament is not an ephemeral concept, in order to constantly remind of it, but a need not to lose people, since people are fighting against technology in modern war.

"We have people in some towns stopping tanks with their bare hands. We lack equipment because we are fighting against such a large one for the size of the country and more for the size of the army. They have 20 times more equipment. Now in the Donbas 1:20. I just don't want hundreds of thousands of people to die. Therefore, we need equipment that can operate at a long distance," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine east and north of Kharkiv have liberated 24 settlements from the Russian invaders since the beginning of offensive operations.

On May 23, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine in battles did not allow Russian troops to enter the borders of Luhansk region.

At the same time, from February 24 to May 23, the total losses of personnel of Russian troops in Ukraine approximately amounted to 29,200 people (+150 per day).