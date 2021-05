Prime Cost Of Travel In Public Transport In Kyiv UAH 15 - Klitschko

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said that the prime cost of travel in public transport in Kyiv is UAH 15.

He stated this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Transport is unprofitable, and I can say that the prime cost of travel in transport is UAH 15," said Klitschko.

He also noted that transport in Kyiv is subsidized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 13, the Kyivskyi Metropoliten and Kyivpastrans asked Klitschko to increase the fare or allocate additional funds from the budget due to the risk of non-payment of wages.

