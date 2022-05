Travel by public transport will again become paid from Monday, May 16. According to the decision of the City Council, the tariffs will remain the same for the time being. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

The Kyiv Digital app has already resumed services of QR tickets and transport cards so that users can purchase trips in advance. Users who had March passes will automatically receive June passes on May 16, while those who had valid QR tickets as of February 24 will receive new tickets in the app. The validity of tickets will be fully restored - for 15 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the cost of travel in minibuses in Kyiv may rise to UAH 15-2 by the end of May.

In early May, the Kyiv City State Administration announced that the fairs would remain the same as before the introduction of free travel.

At the same time, the issue of raising prices for travel in the capital's minibuses was discussed at the end of last year and the beginning of this year.