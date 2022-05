The operational headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to temporarily abandon state regulation of gasoline and diesel prices. First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko stated this, Economic Pravda reports.

"We on the part of the state will suspend price regulation so that market operators can saturate the market with the necessary resource. So that they can transport all available resources in the European or even non-European market to Ukraine," Svyrydenko said.

According to Svyrydenko, the government expects that the maximum prices for diesel fuel will not be higher than UAH 58, for gasoline - not higher than UAH 52.

In addition, she noted that if market operators abuse the position, sanctions will be imposed against them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Economy on May 14 raised the maximum cost of gasoline (taking into account the maximum level of the trade markup) by 5.8% to UAH 39.86 per liter and reduced diesel fuel - by 0.8% to UAH 42.31 per liter.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine will receive 350,000 tons of fuel on new logistics routes in May.