The Office of the President states that the import of fuel has already increased five times and actually corresponds to the consumption rate.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Rostyslav Shurma announced this at a briefing on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The volume of imports has increased by more than five times compared to what it was 1.5 months ago. Today, the volume of imports already actually meets the rate of daily consumption of gasoline and diesel at gas stations. Of course, every citizen of Ukraine who has seen a shortage over the past weeks has respective fear and there are worries that there will be no gasoline tomorrow. There will be gasoline and diesel!" he said.

According to Shurma, the fuel situation will get better every day, and more gas stations will open daily.

"Given the fact that today, in fact, enough gasoline and diesel comes into the country to cover the daily need of our citizens, I ask all citizens of Ukraine to remain calm so that we can calmly saturate all refueling, create an appropriate reserve and be more protected from such enemy actions," the deputy head of the Office emphasized.

Besides, Shurma noted that an additional strategic reserve will be created, which "cannot be bombed and destroyed," which will ensure the stability and availability of petroleum products for the coming months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine can increase the transit of fuel through Poland three times to 200,000 tons per month.

WOG increased the sale of fuel for individuals two times to 20 liters per day.