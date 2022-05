Verkhovna Rada Member from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on energy and housing and utility services Andrii Herus believes that the situation with the shortage of fuel in the country will improve from mid-May.

This is stated in the message of the Servant of the People party, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Herus, the current situation is primarily due to the shutdown of the Kremenchuk oil refinery, which is the largest enterprise producing oil products in Ukraine, due to missile attacks on Russian occupiers.

"Besides, Russia carried out missile attacks on oil depots, as a result of which about 15 objects were destroyed or damaged, which leads to difficulties with the storage and supply of fuel," the MP said.

Also, according to him, the situation was influenced by the reorientation of the market for supplies from Western Europe instead of supplies from Russia and Belarus.

"Currently, logistical difficulties arise due to the blocking of Ukrainian seaports and the lack of fuel trucks and tanks for the supply of fuel to Ukraine. It is expected that in the near future the market will be reformatted and fuel supplies from European countries will be more rhythmic," he said.

Herus added that the amount of fuel that was in Ukraine three weeks ago and the amount of fuel that is available as of now has not changed.

"The number of motorists wanting to buy fuel immediately has changed. Since contracted fuel supplies are going to Ukraine, it is expected that the situation with fuel will improve from mid-May," he summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers will send 70,000 tons of gasoline and 40,000 tons of diesel fuel to the market to reduce their shortage.

On May 5, the Ministry of Economy raised the maximum cost of gasoline (taking into account the maximum level of trade allowance) by 10.5% to UAH 37.69 per liter, diesel fuel - by 10.3% to UAH 42.63 per liter.