The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced state regulation of prices for gasoline and diesel fuel.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from the press service of the Ministry of the Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture.

"Today, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a restriction on the trade mark-up," the Economy Ministry said.

At that, the details of the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers were not reported to the Ministry of Economy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Business Association considers the state regulation of prices for gasoline and diesel fuel, established during the quarantine period, to be unacceptable.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the inclusion of certain types of fuel in the list of goods that have important social significance, which provides for the mandatory declaration of an increase in fuel prices by more than 1%.

This decision came into force on May 12.

Also, Consulting Group A-95 director Serhii Kuiun says that state regulation of prices for gasoline and diesel fuel will destabilize the market and will hit the state budget.

