I Am Ready To Speak Only Personally With Putin, Without His Intermediaries And Ultimatums - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he is ready to personally meet and talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin without intermediaries and on conditions of dialogue. He stated this in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai 1.

Thus, Zelenskyy noted that the moment about the possibility of negotiations is becoming more complicated.

"As for negotiations with the Russian Federation, the issue becomes more complicated daily. I personally think so, because small towns left by the Russian military are de-occupied every day, and we see traces of bullying, torture, executions. And that is why the moment about the possibility of negotiations becomes more complicated," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukrainian society all 8 years wanted to speak with the Russian Federation.

"Now society is not positively attuned to this. As President, I am ready to speak with Putin, but only with him, without his intermediaries and on the terms of dialogue, and not ultimatums," Zelenskyy stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to media reports, Putin will take part in the G20 summit in Indonesia, where Zelenskyy was also invited.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the condition for the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

Later, the Ukrainian President suggested that his negotiations with Putin may not take place at all.