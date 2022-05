French President Emmanuel Macron proposed ceding part of the territory of Ukraine so that Vladimir Putin ended the war and kept his face, but such an idea was immediately rejected.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai 1.

"Macron wanted to find results in mediation between us. He didn't find them. And not on our part. He did not find them on the part of the Russian Federation. And offer me some things related to concessions about our sovereignty in order to save the face of Putin... It seems to me that this is not very correct. We are not ready to keep something for someone and lose our territories for it. It's not very fair. This is time lost," Zelenskyy said.

According to Zelenskyy, Macron is in vain trying to find diplomatic ways to end the war with Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was ready to personally meet and talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin without intermediaries and on conditions of dialogue.

According to media reports, Putin will take part in the G20 summit in Indonesia, where Zelenskyy was also invited.