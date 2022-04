Ukraine Will Withdraw From Negotiations With Russia If Invaders Hold "Referendum" In Kherson - Media

If the Russian invaders hold the so-called "referendum" in Kherson region, it will put an end to negotiations with the Russian Federation. This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda ("Ukrainian Truth") on Friday, April 22, with reference to information from an anonymous high-ranking source.

Negotiations with Russia continue, but may be terminated if the so-called "referendum" is prepared and held by the occupation authorities, the source said.

"A Ukrainian senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity in a comment to the UP said that Ukraine had issued an ultimatum to Russian negotiators that the Russian occupiers holding a so-called "referendum" in Kherson region would put an end to the negotiations," the report said.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that "Russia will not tolerate ultimatums" when asked by journalists to comment on the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Mariupol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the destruction of the defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk region, would put an end to peace negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

Also on April 16, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova said that the Russian occupation forces were preparing to hold a referendum on the creation of the so-called "Kherson People's Republic" in early May.