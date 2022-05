The Russian Federation wants to sit down at the negotiating table and conclude a big deal not only with Ukraine, but also with the West. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s press secretary Ibrahim Kalin said this in an interview with Turkiyegazetesi on Friday, May 13.

Kalin said that the Turkish side is in close contact with the Ukrainian side, discussing the end of the war, the possibilities and conditions of negotiations, the creation of a corridor for humanitarian aid, the evacuation of civilians and wounded soldiers, the exchange of soldiers in Mariupol.

"We know: Russia wants to sit down not only with Ukraine, but also with the West and make a new big deal. The question is in Ukraine and not in Ukraine. There is a deep strategic struggle with Ukraine. It is impossible to end positional conflicts and, ultimately, war without restoring the right balance here. For the conditions of the negotiations to work out, all parties, including Europe and the United States, must have a constructive attitude," Kalin stressed.

A spokesman for the President said Turkey was in close diplomatic contact with European and American partners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian side rejected Turkey's proposals to evacuate the defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk region, who are located at the Azovstal plant.

On March 29, the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, David Arakhamia, said that at the talks in Turkey, Ukraine offered the Russian side key positions on the security guarantee agreement.

On March 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Turkey was ready to become the guarantor of Ukraine's security.

On April 21, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that some NATO member countries want the war in Ukraine to continue in order to achieve greater weakening of Russia.