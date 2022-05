Economy Ministry Estimates Need For Gasoline For May At 120,000 Tons

The Ministry of Economy estimates the need for May in gasoline at 120,000 tons, in diesel fuel – 254,000 tons.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, last year Ukraine imported 9.6 million tons of fuel or 82% of the total fuel consumption by road, rail, sea and pipeline transport.

At the same time, with the beginning of the Russian invasion, the structure of imports changed radically, since sea supplies were blocked by the aggressor, and most of the fuel was supplied from Russia and Belarus through rail and pipeline transport.

Thus, of all the available routes, the automobile route remained, which before the war provided only 3% of deliveries.

"We are actively reorienting Ukraine to other supply routes. As a result, we increased the volume of road transportation of fuel in May 15 times compared to March, rail and river - 5 times," First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko is quoted in the statement.

According to her, this increase is not yet enough, as much more consumption is expected in May.

"With the need for gasoline in May in the amount of 120,000 tons, the government can help ensure its availability on the market. However, work is underway to deliver supplies for market operators. Concerning diesel fuel, its need for May is 254,000 tons," the statement says.

According to Svyrydenko, this volume can be achieved through the maximum volume of imports, by increasing the capacity of road crossings and railway transshipment.

“The last time our country solved logistics problems of this magnitude was in 1943-1944. We are working on transshipment hubs on the railway; we are building non-standard logistics routes through the ports of the Black Sea, the Baltic and the Adriatic,” Svyrydenko noted.

According to her, Ukraine also received positive signals regarding the technical possibilities to increase the transshipment of fuel through Poland from 60,000 to 200,000 tons per month.

Svyrydenko stressed that today the total balances of operators showed minimal growth, thus, large networks of filling stations were able to increase the limits for the supply of fuel to one person.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Office of the President states that fuel imports have already increased 5 times and actually correspond to the consumption rates.

Ukraine can increase the transit of fuel through Poland 3 times up to 200,000 tons per month.